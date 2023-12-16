About 4,000 Trucks Queuing To Cross Ukraine Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 2,400 trucks were waiting at the border with Poland to cross into Ukraine early on Saturday, December 16.

That's according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"According to Polish border guards, as of this morning, 2,400 trucks were in line in the directions where the blockade continues: Shehyni – 1,200, Rava-Ruska – 550, Krakivets – 650," he said.

According to Demchenko, the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has resumed operations, and the number of border crossings has increased. Over the past day, more than 1,200 trucks crossed the border in this direction.

At the Ukrainian-Slovak border, as of this morning, 450 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint. Demchenko said that the blocking of the movement of cargo vehicles heading from Ukraine had been suspended.

As of this morning, almost 1,000 trucks were registered in the eQueue system for departure from Ukraine.

Traffic is moving along the border with Hungary, but there are queues. As of this morning, 250 trucks were waiting to cross the border into Ukraine at the Chop-Zahony checkpoint.

On the border with Romania, 870 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Porubne-Siret checkpoint.