International Scientific-Practical Conference Took Place In Ganja

An international scientific-practical conference on "National
environmental priorities and global economic threats, new
challenges, opportunities and prospects" dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is being held in the
city of Ganja, Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,
Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Head of Executive Power of
Ganja city, Consul General of Turkiye in Ganja, Rector of
Belarusian State Economic University, Rectors of Ganja State
University and a number of state officials of the departments
attended the conference.
Conference participants first laid wreaths and bouquets of
flowers at the monument erected in front of the centre named after
Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. They viewed the exhibition consisting
of books, paintings, organic food products and startups.
A minute of silence will honour the memory of national leader
Heydar Aliyev and heroes who died for territorial integrity of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, and after watching a short film on national
leader Heydar Aliyev, the conference will start its work.
After the conference, a tree planting action and fish release
ceremony will be held at the lakes located in the Goygol National
Park.
