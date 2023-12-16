French Company Hit With Lawsuit For Funding ISIS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hundreds of Yazidis holding US citizenship have taken legal
action against the French cement giant Lafarge, accusing the
company of bankrolling ISIS, as reported by various international
media outlets, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
Many of the complainants fled Iraq during the ISIS-led massacre
of Yazidis in 2014.
The lawsuit contends that Lafarge "actively supported and
incited acts of international terrorism by ISIS, conspired with
ISIS and its intermediaries, and must provide compensation to the
survivors".
Meanwhile, back in October 2022, Lafarge had already been found
culpable of funneling funds to both ISIS and "Jabhat al-Nusra". The
company shelled out approximately $6 mln in "monthly contributions"
to ensure the uninterrupted operation of its cement plant in
Northern Syria (which was under militant control at the time).
Consequently, the company was slapped with a hefty fine of $777.78
mln.
France is gaining notoriety for not just morally, but
financially backing terrorism. The Armenian Secret Army for the
Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), a terrorist organization, is
undergoing rehabilitation within France, backed by French
intelligence and special services. Reports suggest that specialized
French schools are carrying out terrorist training for potential
Armenian extremists.
ASALA came into existence in Beirut back in 1975 with the help
of Agop Agopian. They pulled off a series of terrorist attacks
targeting Turkish diplomats. Lebanon was ASALA's go-to spot for
about 7 years, and during that time, the organization grew.
However, when Beirut fell under Israeli control in 1982, the
decline of ASALA began. With no support left, the terrorist group
had to leave the Middle East. That's when France extended a
so-called "helping hand", offering refuge to the organization.
Can a country actively endorsing international terrorism cut it
among the so-called "civilized" nations in the UN Security Council?
Certainly not. The current leadership of France has essentially
lumped the country in with states that actively sponsor
terrorism.
MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.