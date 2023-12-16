MIA Of Azerbaijan Made Statement On Road Accident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has made a
statement about a road accident in which the leadership of the
Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan was injured, Azernews reports.
On Saturday, the Barda Regional Group of the Interior Ministry's
Press Service reported that the road accident occurred this morning
around 06:30 on a section of the road Yevlakh-Aghdam-Lachin,
passing through the territory of Aghdam district. Rasul Gafarli
lost control of the car "Mercedes Vito", which was travelling in
the direction of the city of Khankandi, as a result of which the
minibus crashed into a road sign.
As a result of the accident, the driver R. Gafarli and Baku
resident Elkhan Samedov, who was a passenger in the car, were
hospitalised with bodily injuries of varying severity.
An investigation is underway on this fact.
It should be noted that the victims of the road accident in
Agdam are employees of the Professional Football League (PFL) of
Azerbaijan. Elkhan Samedov is the president of the PFL, Aslan
Shahgaldiyev is the vice-president of the PFL.
Let us remind that the Ministry of Emergency Situations received
information about the need to provide rescue assistance in
connection with a road accident in Birinji Derdiol settlement of
Aghdam district. In this regard, the rescue forces of Garabagh
Regional Centre of MES were involved in the call.
During the assessment of operational conditions it was
established that the minibus "Mercedes" crashed into an obstacle on
the roadside, 3 people were trapped in the car.
As a result of rescue measures 3 people were extracted from the
vehicle with various injuries and handed over to the ambulance
brigade.
