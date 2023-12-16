MIA Of Azerbaijan Made Statement On Road Accident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has made a statement about a road accident in which the leadership of the Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan was injured, Azernews reports.

On Saturday, the Barda Regional Group of the Interior Ministry's Press Service reported that the road accident occurred this morning around 06:30 on a section of the road Yevlakh-Aghdam-Lachin, passing through the territory of Aghdam district. Rasul Gafarli lost control of the car "Mercedes Vito", which was travelling in the direction of the city of Khankandi, as a result of which the minibus crashed into a road sign.

As a result of the accident, the driver R. Gafarli and Baku resident Elkhan Samedov, who was a passenger in the car, were hospitalised with bodily injuries of varying severity.

An investigation is underway on this fact.

It should be noted that the victims of the road accident in Agdam are employees of the Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan. Elkhan Samedov is the president of the PFL, Aslan Shahgaldiyev is the vice-president of the PFL.

Let us remind that the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the need to provide rescue assistance in connection with a road accident in Birinji Derdiol settlement of Aghdam district. In this regard, the rescue forces of Garabagh Regional Centre of MES were involved in the call.

During the assessment of operational conditions it was established that the minibus "Mercedes" crashed into an obstacle on the roadside, 3 people were trapped in the car.

As a result of rescue measures 3 people were extracted from the vehicle with various injuries and handed over to the ambulance brigade.