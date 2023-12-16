Footage Of Rescue Of Azerbaijani PFL Leadership In Road Accident In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A heavy road accident occurred in Aghdam, as a result of which a minibus crashed into an obstacle, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Among those injured in the road accident in Aghdam were members of the leadership of the Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan. Elkhan Samedov is the president of the PFL and Aslan Shahgaldiyev is the vice-president of the PFL.

The situation with the victims of the minibus accident is as follows:

Baku resident Samadov Elkhan Zakir oglu Samadov (14.01.1974) - large open fracture of the upper third of the right tibia with displacement, intra-articular fracture of the right elbow joint;

Baku resident Abdullayev Sanan Mastali oglu (24.06.1984) - contusion of both feet;

Baku resident Shahgaldiyev Aslan Yadigar oglu (31.08.1981) - compression fracture of L1 vertebra;

Baku resident Gafarli Rasim Mammadrasul oglu (20.06.1982) - bruised right knee joint;

Baku resident Elgiz Rafig oglu Abbasov (26.04.1990) - bruised right knee;

Baku resident Hajimagerramov Zaur Tahir oglu (16.06.1981) - blunt trauma to the nose.

Recall, the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the need to provide rescue assistance in connection with a road accident in Birinji Derdiol settlement of Agdam district. In this regard, the rescue forces of the Karabakh Regional Centre of the MES were involved in the call.

During the assessment of operational conditions it was established that the minibus "Mercedes" crashed into an obstacle on the roadside, 3 people were trapped in the car.

As a result of rescue measures 3 people were extracted from the vehicle with various injuries and handed over to the ambulance brigade.

