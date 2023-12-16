Footage Of Rescue Of Azerbaijani PFL Leadership In Road Accident In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A heavy road accident occurred in Aghdam, as a result of which a
minibus crashed into an obstacle, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
Among those injured in the road accident in Aghdam were members
of the leadership of the Professional Football League (PFL) of
Azerbaijan. Elkhan Samedov is the president of the PFL and Aslan
Shahgaldiyev is the vice-president of the PFL.
The situation with the victims of the minibus accident is as
follows:
Baku resident Samadov Elkhan Zakir oglu Samadov (14.01.1974) -
large open fracture of the upper third of the right tibia with
displacement, intra-articular fracture of the right elbow
joint;
Baku resident Abdullayev Sanan Mastali oglu (24.06.1984) -
contusion of both feet;
Baku resident Shahgaldiyev Aslan Yadigar oglu (31.08.1981) -
compression fracture of L1 vertebra;
Baku resident Gafarli Rasim Mammadrasul oglu (20.06.1982) -
bruised right knee joint;
Baku resident Elgiz Rafig oglu Abbasov (26.04.1990) - bruised
right knee;
Baku resident Hajimagerramov Zaur Tahir oglu (16.06.1981) -
blunt trauma to the nose.
Recall, the Ministry of Emergency Situations received
information about the need to provide rescue assistance in
connection with a road accident in Birinji Derdiol settlement of
Agdam district. In this regard, the rescue forces of the Karabakh
Regional Centre of the MES were involved in the call.
During the assessment of operational conditions it was
established that the minibus "Mercedes" crashed into an obstacle on
the roadside, 3 people were trapped in the car.
As a result of rescue measures 3 people were extracted from the
vehicle with various injuries and handed over to the ambulance
brigade.
MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.