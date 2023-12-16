Harimau Mint Capital Launches Trailblazing Integration Of Forex And Crypto Trading

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Harimau Mint Capital announces the groundbreaking integration of Crypto Wallet into its trading services in collaboration with cTrader, reshaping the financial landscape.

London, Uk, 16th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Harimau Mint Capital , leveraging technology provided by XHYRE LTD, proudly announces a significant advancement in its strategic focus. This innovative shift merges Forex and Cryptocurrency Trading domains. Launched recently with the renowned cTrader platform, this cutting-edge solution integrates a Crypto Wallet into the trading services. This integration offers customers unprecedented ease and flexibility in their trading activities.







An improved partnership with cTrader, which improves the trading experience as a whole, and the addition of a Crypto Wallet to the trading services, which allows users to easily convert their funds between traditional Forex and cutting-edge cryptocurrencies, are key components of this strategic shift. All of these improvements work together to make trading easier and more enjoyable. Harimau Mint Capital will soon release a number of new features and products, including a Proprietary Trading Account, a Digital Gold Leverage Account, and a Versatile Debit Card (VISA and Mastercard) that connects easily to wallets.

By taking this step, Harimau Mint Capital is aligning itself with market leaders, who have already successfully integrated debit cards linking cryptocurrency wallets and regular bank accounts, to meet the rising demand for neobanks and digital banking solutions.

Furthermore, by combining financial technology with products generated from precious metals, Harimau Mint Capital is at the forefront of reinventing the financial environment, giving individuals and businesses the ability to take charge of their financial futures and make informed investment decisions.

Harimau Mint Capital is an example of reliability and innovation in the financial industry, with a mission to provide a diverse investment platform with expert support, transparency, and security to help clients achieve their financial goals with confidence. The company's vision is to empower individuals and organizations, and its mission is to assist clients in reaching their financial goals with confidence.

About Harimau Mint Capital

Harimau Mint Capital, utilizing technology from XHYRE LTD and based in London, UK, offers a diverse investing platform that blends financial technology with precious metal products. The firm holds a DMCC trade license for Proprietary Trading, E-NFT Marketplace, and Non-Manufactured Gold Trading in Dubai. Harimau Mint Capital's mission is to empower individuals and businesses to manage their wealth effectively by facilitating informed investment decisions.