Communications Blackout And Spiraling Hunger Compound Misery In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Rafah, Gaza Strip: A prolonged communications blackout that severed telephone and internet connections compounded the misery Saturday in the besieged Gaza Strip, where a United Nations agency said hunger levels had spiraled in recent days.

Internet and telephone lines went down Thursday evening and were still inaccessible Saturday morning, according to internet access advocacy group NetBlocks, hampering aid deliveries and rescue efforts as Israel's war against Gaza stretched into the 11th week.

"The internet blackout is ongoing, and based on our records it is the longest such incident” in the over-two-month war, said Alp Toker, the group's director. The United Nations' humanitarian affairs department said communications with Gaza were "severely disrupted” due to damage to telecommunications lines in the south.

The offensive has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes. Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiraling humanitarian crisis.