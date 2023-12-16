Palestine Emerge Winners At Education City Stadium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Palestine defeated Qatar 4-3 in a shootout after the scores levelled at 2-2 at the end of regulation time of a friendly match in Doha, yesterday.

The match, part of the 'Stand with Palestine' initiative, was played at the Education City. The initiative raised QR20m to support people in Palestine, who have been subjected to brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The event was attended by the Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF) H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, alongside several dignitaries, excellencies, and ministers.

The first half of the match ended with a 2-2 tie. Qatar initially took the lead with a goal by Rodrigo Tabata in the fourth minute, but Palestine equalised at the 12th minute with a goal from Carlos Tenorio. Tabata unintentionally scored an own goal in the 22nd minute, giving Palestine a 2-1 lead. However, Qatar levelled the score again with a goal from Saud, a participant in the event. The second half remained goalless, leading to a penalty shootout, where Palestine won 4-3.

The friendly match witnessed the competition of a group of students from Qatar Academy Doha and the Palestinian School in Qatar, along with an elite group of figures from the world of local and international football, media professionals and social media influencers in two Qatari and Palestinian teams, including Tabata, Yaqoub Bushahri, and Muhammad Saadoun Al Kuwari. Ali Al Habsi, and Yassin Ibrahimi, in front of over 27,000 spectators.

The fund-raising initiative was launched by students of Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of QF's Pre-University Education.