Al Muraikhi, Argentine FM Review Relations


12/16/2023 4:23:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, discussed during a telephone call yesterday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina, H E Diana Mondino, the relations between the two countries. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

