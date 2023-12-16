Al Muraikhi, Argentine FM Review Relations

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, discussed during a telephone call yesterday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina, H E Diana Mondino, the relations between the two countries. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.