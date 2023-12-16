               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Al Khater Receives Call From British Minister Of State


12/16/2023 4:23:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater yesterday received a telephone call from Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations of the United Kingdom H E Lord Tareq Ahmed. The two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

