Al Khater Receives Call From British Minister Of State

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater yesterday received a telephone call from Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations of the United Kingdom H E Lord Tareq Ahmed. The two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

