QU College Of Education Showcases Students' Works

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU)'s College of Education recently held an exhibition showing works and projects created by its students during the fall semester of 2023.

The exhibition aimed to increase interaction among students of the participating departments, enhance mutual learning, provide opportunities for exchanging experiences, and creative and artistic ideas.

The exhibition included presentations of students' projects from departments such as Art Education, Physical Education, Psychological Sciences, and Educational Sciences.

The event showcased collective displays of academic works and projects by students from these departments accomplished during the fall semester of 2023. On this occasion, Prof. Asma Al Attiyah, Dean of the College of Education, expressed her pride and enthusiasm, inaugurating the exhibition and emphasising its significance in strengthening the bond between faculty and students.

“I am pleased to inaugurate this semester's exhibition of our students' works and projects at the College of Education. Such exhibitions are an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between the faculty members and their students, highlight the experiences and knowledge gained by our students during their study period, manifested in the accomplished educational, artistic, and scientific final projects presented in this exhibition.

"I wish success and further excellence to our students, the future educators, and I believe that what we see of their creativity is just the beginning of a more distinguished future,” she remarked.

Moreover, Prof. Ayad Hayawi Taama, Head of the Cultural and Media Events Committee, echoed the excitement, highlighting the diverse artistic endeavours showcased.

“The exhibition of the department's artistic works, where the students executed their artistic works with diverse ideas and methods, some aligned with the events that accompanied the semester, such as solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza and the International Horticultural Expo 2023. Today, we witness the results of this effort, artistic and creative production that provided an opportunity for exchanging cognitive, experiential, and creative ideas between students and their professors,” he commented.