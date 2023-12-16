Darb Al Saai Introduces Youth To Qatar's Marine Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Darb Al Saai's Al Bidda Event has documented Qatar's marine heritage, Nasser Al Khulaifi, who heads the event, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Tuesday.

Part of Qatar's National Day festivities, the widely attended gathering seeks to introduce Qatari youths and children to the country's heritage methods of pearl diving, fishing as well as traditional folk games, Al Khulaifi said.

The event highlights various ancient sea activities, including splitting oysters and pearls, sewing sails, and making sails used on ships, wooden boats, and others, he added. This year's edition features newly introduced activities including cupping, cauterisation, and alternative medicine, in addition to serving Qatari coffee, a rich Qatari tradition, to visitors, Al Khulaifi added.