Death Toll Across Palestine Surges To 18,897, Over 55,000 Wounded

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN /

In the wake of the devastating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the death toll has surged to at least 18,897, with over 55,000 individuals wounded, the Ministry of Health said in an update this evening.

The Ministry said in a press statement that the documented number of casualties in the Gaza Strip has reached 18,700, while the death toll in the West Bank also surged to 286. In addition, the ministry said, 51,000 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza, and nearly 3,430 others in the West Bank.

The ministry explained that the health sector in Gaza is facing a severe crisis, as dozens of healthcare centers have ceased operations due to continuous bombardment and fuel shortages.

The Ministry of Health reported that over 60% of homes in Gaza have been destroyed, including more than 56,000 units completely destroyed and 224,000 units partially destroyed. The final count of destroyed units and buildings remains unavailable due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

According to the statement, there has been a growing trend of Israeli occupation forces targeting hospitals, health centers, ambulances, and medical teams in the West Bank.“The occupation has escalated attacks on hospitals, besieging and raiding them, as well as assaulting ambulances and detaining the wounded.”

Settler attacks continue, it said, with 308 incidents recorded since the outbreak of the aggression on the Palestinian people on October 7. These attacks have resulted in injuries and property damage owned by Palestinians. Moreover, at least 143 Palestinian families, comprising 1,014 individuals, including 388 children, have been displaced amidst settler violence and access restrictions.