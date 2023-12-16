To Cut Or Not? Swiss Parliament Divided On UNRWA Aid

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Streichen oder nicht? Schweizer Parlament uneins über UNRWA-Hilfe



عربي (ar) انقسام داخل البرلمان السويسري بشأن المساعدات المقدمة للأونروا

As parliamentarians discuss next year's CHF90 billion ($104 billion) federal budget, a funding envelope of CHF20 million is having an outsized political impact.

The amount marks Switzerland's annual contribution to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the body which runs schools, hospitals, and – especially over the past months – emergency shelters in Gaza and other parts of the Near East.

On Monday the House of Representatives voted to cut the funding, following a proposal by a politician from the right-wing Swiss People's Party. In his proposal, David Zuberbühler cited NGO reports of anti-Semitism and the glorification of violence in UNRWA schools; he also said members of the Swiss-Israel parliamentary friendship group which visited Bethlehem in January were denied a look into classrooms and schoolbooks.

“The visit on site rather allowed the delegation to confirm that UNRWA has lapsed into an anti-Israeli narrative, and through its works the Palestinian people are simply reinforced in their feelings of victimhood,” Zuberbühler wroteExternal link in his parliamentary proposal.

While a strong centre-right majority in the House of Representatives agreed with him, senators in the other parliamentary chamber were less sure. On Thursday they narrowly voted to reject the cut, arguing that more time was needed to assess its possible impact. One senator also praised UNRWA's“very important work in a very difficult context”, while Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter warned of the“reputational risk” for Switzerland of a cut in funding.