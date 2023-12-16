Pakistan's Interior Minister Bugti Stands Down

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan's Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has stepped down from the federal cabinet, a media report said on Saturday.

Bugti had tendered his resignation for personal reasons to on Dec 13 to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who accepted it on Friday afternoon, Dawn reported.

The prime ministerial approval of Bugti's resignation came hours before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unveiled the poll schedule.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying the interior mister had resigned in order to contest the general elections on Feb. 8, 2024. Under the law, members of a caretaker set-up cannot run for elections.

Belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Bugti had been elected as a senator in 2021. He has also been Balochistan's interior minister.

Also on Friday, Balochistan Minister for Sports Nawabzada Jamal Raisani and Adviser to Chief Minister of Mines Mir Umair Muhammad Hasni also resigned from the interim provincial cabinet.

