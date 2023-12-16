Indian Navy Responds Swiftly To Hijack Of Malta Flagged Vessel MV In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Indian Navy's warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded swiftly to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea involving the hijacking of Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen, on December 16, 2023 per a statement by the Indian Navy, a Navy aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on December 15 and is continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia Read | Commander Prerna Deosthalee to be first woman to command Indian Naval Warship | Who is she?“Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of 15 Dec 23 and IN aircraft have been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia,” Indian Navy said in a statement Navy's warship, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has also intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of 16 Dec 23, said Indian Navy Read | Indian Navy ranks to be renamed as per Indian culture: PM Modi during Navy Day celebrationsThe overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area, according to a PIB release Ruen, flagged in Malta, was hijacked on Friday evening in the Arabian Sea by Somali pirates. MV Ruen was promptly rescued by Indian Navy warships and maritime patrol aircraft on Saturday. As soon as the alert was received, Indian Navy warships diverted from their anti-piracy patrols to locate and assist the MV Ruen Read | Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu pay homage to heroes of India's win over Pakistan in 1971 war“The Indian Navy MPA overflew MV Ruen early morning 15Dec & continues to monitor the vessel, now heading towards coast of Somalia. The IN Warship on Anti Piracy patrol intercepted MV Ruen, early hours of 16Dec. Situation being closely monitored,” said Indian Navy Spokesperson on social media platform X.
