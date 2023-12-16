Video: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Shows Her Acting Talent At Her School Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aaradhya Bachchan is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. As a result, it is only natural for her to have a talent for giving outstanding performances. Her recent appearance in a school play was a prime illustration of this.

Popular Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video of Aaradhya mouthing a stunning dialogue during a theatrical performance at the Dhirubai Ambani International School's annual day celebration. Everyone from her family, including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan, was present to watch the event and cheer for her.

Take a look at this:

Another event video has gone popular on social media. Aishwarya Rai looked stunning with a black salwar and a golden chunni. In contrast, Abhishek looked smart in a blue shirt. Amitabh, on the other hand, looked fashionable in a patterned black jacket.

Also Read:

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi's tentatively titled 'SG 257' kickstarts in Kochi

The Bachchan family members have consistently been each other's strongest supporters. The family reunited earlier this week to celebrate Agastya's big screen debut with Archies. They were all spotted together at the special screening event for the film. Aishwarya was also effusive in her admiration for Agastya's flick. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen giving The Archies a glowing evaluation in a video posted after the premiere earlier this week. She said,“Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team.”

Aishwarya was spotted taunting Agastya as he was posing in solitary during the screening. Aishwarya was heard advising Agastya in a video provided by a paparazzi to get accustomed to the cameras and the attention he's getting on the red carpet. Everyone in the Bachchan family was taken aback, especially Abhishek and Aaradhya. They could be spotted giggling as they walked to the movie.

Coming back to Aaradhya, she was born in 2011 to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who married in April 2007.

Also Read:

Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here

Aishwarya was most recently seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. The picture, directed by Mani Ratnam, was released in April of this year and was well received by everybody.