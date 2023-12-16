Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveal 'Acute Effects Of Ketamine' Resulted In Death; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Matthew Perry's autopsy reports have revealed that the actor passed away due to the acute effects of Ketamine. Known for his role in "Friends," Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy as part of experimental treatment for depression and anxiety. The toxicology report indicated that the high levels of ketamine in his postmortem blood specimens led to both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, ultimately causing his death.

The autopsy findings were released on Friday, December 15, disclosing that Perry lost consciousness and drowned in his hot tub. The powerful sedative, combined with other factors, contributed to the tragic incident.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston, Perry's co-star in "Friends," shared insights into his passing. Aniston emphasized that Perry was in good spirits and pursuing a healthier lifestyle. She mentioned that he had quit smoking, was getting in shape, and expressed happiness. Aniston revealed that she had exchanged texts with Perry on the morning of his death, describing him as "funny Matty" and stating that he was not in pain or struggling.

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard," Aniston added.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife

Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 54, was discovered lifeless in a jacuzzi at a residence. No drugs were found at the scene. The funeral service took place on November 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA, near Warner Bros Studios, and was attended by the entire lead cast of "Friends," including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Also Read:

SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports