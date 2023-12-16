NATO's Christmas Hunt In Finland's Thick Forests (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the northern reaches of NATO, Finnish Army conscripts embark on a quest for the perfect Christmas tree.

Choosing the perfect tree from Finland's thick forests is a cherished national tradition. Despite their holiday duties, these soldiers enthusiastically join in the festive tradition. Once the tree is chosen and adorned, the soldiers eagerly await a special visitor bearing a sack full of gifts. The question on everyone's mind: Who could this visitor be?

