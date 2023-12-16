Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek Dance With Big B, Kjo At Dhirubhai Ambani School Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On December 15, prominent Bollywood celebs whose children attend Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai attended the annual occasion. Among those in attendance were the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput.



A viral video that sparked the internet's attention showed these celebs having fun, dancing together, and bringing an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded event.

Now, a video of several stars dancing together to 'Deewangi Deewangi' has gone viral. Aishwarya Rai danced along with husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh to the song. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, Suhana, and Karan Johar were spotted dancing to the song from his movie.



Kareena Kapoor was also present at the event and was seen cheering for Taimur Ali Khan as he went and performed on stage.



Earlier in the day, Aishwarya made her first public appearance with her father-in-law, megastar Amitabh, after accusations arose on the internet about the latter supposedly unfollowing the actress on Instagram.



Overall, the annual day was a huge success. It included amazing performances by all of the youngsters, instilling pride in every parent. Aside from the outstanding presentations, the event allowed everyone to reconnect and rest, temporarily putting cares aside. It became a treasured memory for everybody, promoting community among industry colleagues.