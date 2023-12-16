Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Rejects Rs. 10 Cr Brand Endorsement Over Societal Concern; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Allu Arjun has once again made headlines for his principled stand against endorsing harmful products. Reports suggest that the actor turned down a staggering Rs 10 crore offer from a liquor and pan masala brand, which sought prominent placement of its logo whenever Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa, engages in smoking or chewing in the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

This bold move is not the first of its kind for Allu Arjun. After the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, he reportedly declined a lucrative offer from a tobacco company for a TV commercial. His consistent refusal to promote alcohol, tobacco, and their substitutes reflects his commitment to responsible stardom, prioritizing societal well-being over financial gains.

Allu Arjun's popularity has soared since Pushpa propelled him to pan-India stardom, leading to increased demand in the endorsement market. While he commands significant sums for other brands, he remains unwavering in his stance against endorsing harmful products.

ALSO READ:

Vignesh Shivan shares heartwarming pictures with lady-love Nayanthara; ushers in new beginnings

This decision underscores Allu Arjun's deep respect for his fans and his dedication to maintaining a positive influence. Recognizing the impact he holds, he chooses to wield his star power responsibly, aligning with his core values.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu. Sukumar, the director behind the success of the first installment, returns to helm the project. Mythri Movie Makers, led by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, is backing the film, while Devi Sri Prasad is set to enthrall audiences with his music once again.

ALSO READ:

Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on

Looking beyond Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is gearing up for another exciting collaboration. He is set to join forces with acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time. Rumors abound about the project being a period drama set against the backdrop of India's fight for independence, with the possibility of Arjun sharing the screen with Trisha Krishnan.