Karnataka: Wild Elephants And Deer Captivate Tourists At Bandipur Tiger Reserve

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bandipur Tiger Reserve, nestled in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, offers captivating scenes of wildlife amid the cold, misty December weather. The reserve's lush greenery and rich biodiversity make it a magnet for tourists, drawing them in to witness the wonders of nature.

A major allure for visitors to Bandipur is the chance to spot Tigers that roam within the reserve. Many embark on safaris, eagerly hoping for a glimpse of these majestic creatures. While only a fortunate few encounter Tigers, the reserve ensures an array of wildlife sightings, including herds of elephants and deer. Amidst the landscape, glimpses of smaller wild animals and diverse bird species also enrich the safari experience.

Although the Bandipur forest boasts a population of 191 tigers, it's the herds of spotted deer and elephants that often steal the spotlight. The sight of protective elephants, especially the nurturing behaviours around their young, adds an element of excitement. Some instances even involve elephants approaching safari vehicles, creating thrilling encounters for tourists.

While safaris offer encounters with spotted deer, langurs, occasional bears, bison, and other wildlife, sightings of elusive animals like leopards remain rare. Visitors partaking in a day safari might be fortunate enough to spot a tiger or leopard if luck favours them.

In the chilly and foggy ambience of December, Bandipur Tiger Reserve continues to attract tourists, offering them a glimpse into the vibrant world of wildlife.

Bandipur stands as the second-highest tiger-populated area in the country, boasting a count of 191 tigers. Dr P, the Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, emphasized the provision of essential facilities for tourists visiting the safari. Ramesh Kumar highlighted the positive response received by the safari experience, emphasizing the growing interest and engagement from visitors.