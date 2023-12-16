Shreyash Talpade Health Update: Actor Recovering Steadily; Smiles At Family Members 48 Hours After Attack

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On December 14, Shreyas Talpade, 47, suffered a heart attack while filming for his upcoming movie, Welcome 3, in Mumbai. Upon returning home, he experienced uneasiness and collapsed, prompting immediate hospitalization and subsequent angioplasty.

Following the incident, Shreyas Talpade's wife released a statement on Friday, reassuring everyone of the actor's stability and stating that he would be discharged in a few days. On Saturday morning, Shreyas smiled at his family, signaling a positive recovery.

A family member shared, "Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well, and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days' time."

In her statement, Shreyas Talpade's wife expressed gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes. She confirmed his stable condition and impending discharge, attributing the medical team's exceptional care and timely response to his recovery.

“We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us,” she added.

Shreyas Talpade's heart attack occurred during the shooting of Welcome 3, where he stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Tushar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is titled Welcome To The Jungle and is scheduled for release on Christmas 2024. The Welcome franchise's earlier installments were released in 2007 and 2015, featuring Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor as the iconic duo – Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai.