Red To Purple: 7 Types Of Carrots And Their Benefits


12/16/2023 4:00:28 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Red to Purple are 7 types of carrots, each boasting unique flavors and vibrant hues. From the classic sweetness of orange to the antioxidant-rich pigments in purple and black, these diverse varieties offer a colorful spectrum of taste and nutrition

Red to Purple: 7 types of Carrots and their benefits

Red to Purple, 7 carrot types reveal a spectrum of flavors and nutrients. Beyond orange, discover the vibrant world of carrots, each with its unique culinary charm

Orange Carrots

Orange carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which gives them their vibrant color. They are a good source of vitamin A

Purple Carrots

Purple carrots contain anthocyanins, the same antioxidants found in blueberries and red cabbage. These antioxidants may have health benefits and adds color to dishes

Yellow Carrots

Yellow carrots are similar in flavor to orange carrots but have a yellow hue. They contain xanthophylls, which are antioxidants that contribute to their yellow color

Red Carrots

Red carrots are another colorful variety. They contain lycopene, an antioxidant also found in tomatoes. Red carrots have a slightly sweet flavor

Black Carrots

Black carrots have a dark purple to almost black skin. Like purple carrots, they contain anthocyanins

