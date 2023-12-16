Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 Likely To Start From NE In Jan First Week, To Be In Hybrid Mode

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Congress is planning to hold the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is likely to kick off from January first week, party sources said on Saturday.

According to Congress sources, the first leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and travelled for over 4,000 km from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in five months was a massive success to bring back the Congress workers together.

Thus the party has planned the second leg of Yatra from January first week in 2024, that will also kick off the party's Lok Sabha campaign.

The source said that the second leg of the yatra is being planned from first week of January.

The source said that this time the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will be in hybrid mode, which will include pad yatras and travel by bus.

The source said that the padyatra will pass through several cities and villages of west and north India.

He also said that the yatra will begin from northeast and will go on for over two months.

The source said that the party leaders are working round the clock for the preparation and fine tuning of the programme of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said that there are several things that are going in the planning of the yatra looking at the hill and cold conditions of the northeast India.

The source also said that during the yatra, there will be several nukkad and public meetings in cities and villages across the route.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 last year from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and passed through the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and union territories of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra concluded in Srinagar on January 30. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the yatra from the front and addressed several public meetings and also met several groups of societies during the yatra.

