Iran Executes Mossad Spy

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 17 (IANS) The Iranian government on Saturday announced that it executed a person who was spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in Sistan and Baluchestan province.
In a statatement, the Public Relations Departmentsaid that the person was collecting classified information and providing information to the Mossad with the aim of disrupting order.
The executed was carried out at the Zahedan prison on Saturday morning.
Iran has been time and again complaining that Mossad has been active in the country.
In a recent IANS interview, Mossad official Major General (Rtd) Yair Ravid said the intelligence service was deep inside Iran.
