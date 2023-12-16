               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Assessment Exercises Held In Azerbaijan Air Force


12/16/2023 3:10:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the approved action plan for 2023, within the framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) programme, a Level-2 Self-Evaluation Level-2 (SEL-2) exercise of a pair of Azerbaijani Air Force Mi-17-1B helicopters was conducted in one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Azernews reports.

First, the participants were briefed on the scenario, progress, safety rules and evaluation of the exercise. The upcoming objectives were announced.

During the exercise, the airlift capabilities and capacities (cargo and troop transport, casualty evacuation) of the Mi-17-1B helicopter pair and associated units were tested and evaluated.

