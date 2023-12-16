NATO Assessment Exercises Held In Azerbaijan Air Force

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the approved action plan for 2023, within the
framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC)
programme, a Level-2 Self-Evaluation Level-2 (SEL-2) exercise of a
pair of Azerbaijani Air Force Mi-17-1B helicopters was conducted in
one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Azernews reports.
First, the participants were briefed on the scenario, progress,
safety rules and evaluation of the exercise. The upcoming
objectives were announced.
During the exercise, the airlift capabilities and capacities
(cargo and troop transport, casualty evacuation) of the Mi-17-1B
helicopter pair and associated units were tested and evaluated.
