Consumer Market In Azerbaijan Grew By About 6%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The value of goods and services sold to meet the needs of
consumers in Azerbaijan in January-November this year increased by
5.6% compared to January-November 2022, amounting to AZN 63.2 bln, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the value of goods and services sold by
economic entities of non-state sector increased by 5.4% compared to
January-November 2022 and made AZN 60.8 bln, of which 47.9% was
formed due to the activity of individual entrepreneurs.
During the reporting period, the consumer spent on average AZN
566.1 per month, or AZN 74.1 more in nominal terms compared to the
same period of 2022.
MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.