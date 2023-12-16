Central Election Headquarters Set Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An enlarged meeting of the board of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party
(YAP) was held today at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azernews reports.
Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern independent state of
Azerbaijan, founder of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party, national leader
of our people, and martyrs who gave their lives for territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, addressed the meeting. His dear memory was
honoured with a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem was
sounded.
Deputy Chairman of YAP, Head of the Central Office Tahir
Budagov, who opened the meeting with an introductory speech, noted
that 2023 is a very significant year in the history of the people
and state of Azerbaijan. He said a number of events were held in
Azerbaijan and abroad this year in connection with the 100th
anniversary of the birth of great leader Heydar Aliyev. At the same
time, by the Decree of Head of State Ilham Aliyev the election of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is scheduled for 7
February 2024.
The YAP Deputy Chairman said great successes have been achieved
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev over the past 20
years, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan has been
ensured, which is the most important task for our state and
people:
"There is an idea that Azerbaijan national Leader brilliantly
said: 'Time will come, Azerbaijan will become a world. It will rise
like the sun". Today, President Ilham Aliyev has built modern,
sovereign, integral and new Azerbaijan on the solid foundation
created by great leader Heydar Aliyev. I think the continuation of
this Victory March depends largely on the upcoming elections."
Later Tahir Budagov provided information about the agenda of the
meeting. The creation of the Central Election Headquarters of the
Yeni Azerbaijan Party and approval of its composition were also
discussed. After discussions, it was decided to establish YAP
Central Election Headquarters with 21 members.
The members of the YAP Central Election Headquarters were
approved in the following composition:
1. Budagov Tahir Yagub oglu - Deputy Chairman of YAP- Head of
the Central Apparatus
2. Akhmedov Ali Javad oglu - Deputy Chairman of YAP. 2.
3. Ragimzade Arif Gafar oglu - Chairman of YAP Veterans Council,
member of the Board of Directors.
4. Gurbanly Mubariz Kahraman oglu - YAP Board member.
5. Muradova Bahar Avaz gizi - member of the Board of YAP.
6. Huseynova Sevindzh Amirahmed gizi - Chairperson of the
Inspection Commission of YAP.
7. Islamov Bakhtiyar Gabil oglu - Chairman of Youth Union of
YAP.
8. Tagiyev Ahliman Safalan oglu - deputy head of PEA Central
Office.
9. Novruzov Siyavush Dunyamaly oglu - deputy of Milli Majlis,
chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Affairs.
10. Kalandarov Nurlan Veli oglu - Head of Information
Technologies and Public Relations Department of YAP Central
Office.
11. Huseynov Nazim Meikhosh oglu - Head of Financial and
Economic Department of the Central Office of the YAP.
12. Badalova Ramila Alkhan gizi - Head of Documents and
Statistics Department of the Central Office of the People's
Republic of Azerbaijan.
13. Imamaliyev Asif Agalar oglu - Deputy Head of the Department
of Political Analysis, Education and Elections of the Central
Office of the YAP.
14. Gulmamedov Rafael Shirmamed oglu - Deputy Head of
Organisational Department of the Central Office of YAP.
15. Musaeva Zakiya Balaga gizi - Deputy Head of Gender Policy
and Youth Work Department of YAP central office.
16. Mammadli Hyulya Gunduz gizi - Deputy Head of International
Relations and Humanitarian Issues Department of YAP Central
Office.
17. Magomed Yusif oglu Magomed - Chairman of Trade Union
Committee of YAP.
18. Musayev Algish Hasan oglu - editor-in-chief of "Yeni
Azerbaijan" newspaper. 19.
19. Guliyev Bahruz Vagif oglu - editor-in-chief of "Ses"
newspaper
20. Rahimzade Vugar Ganjali oglu - chairman of Khatai district
organisation of YAP, editor-in-chief of "Iki Sahil" newspaper
21. Velibekov Ramil Vagif oglu - Chairman of Nizami district
organisation of YAP.
Concluding the meeting, Tahir Budagov, deputy chairman and head
of the YAP central office, spoke about the upcoming tasks for the
successful conduct of the election campaign and wished success to
the party members in this honourable and responsible work.
