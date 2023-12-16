SBU Puts Russian Patriarch Kirill On Wanted List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) placed Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill (Vladimir Gundyayv) on December 15.

That's according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's wanted persons database , Ukrinform reports.

Patriarch Kirill is charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as planning, preparing, unleashing and waging a war of aggression.

He faces life imprisonment. A court chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of detention.

The date of Gundyaev's disappearance is November 11, 2023. He is wanted in the case of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.