Iraqi Witnesses Preliminary Provincial Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Security personnel and displaced citizens headed to the polls on Saturday to cast their ballots in preliminary provincial council elections preceding polling at this level due on Monday.

According to information revealed by the supreme electoral commission, the security personnel would cast their ballots at 555 electoral centers, while the relocated would practice their franchise at stations near the shantytowns.

Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani, in a statement, assured the security personnel that they enjoy full freedom in balloting.

The polls are being held amid extraordinary security precautions. The main provincial elections are scheduled on Monday.

The last polling at this level was held in 2013 and mandate of the councils was supposed to expire in four years but seizure of several provinces by the outlaws of the notorious Daesh group prevented the holding of the polls.

As a result of the extraordinary conditions and chaos, the same councils remained functioning until 2019, when they were dissolved by a parliamentary decision. (end)

