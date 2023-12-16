NCSC Seeks To Regulate Jordan's Cybersecurity Market, Says Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) seeks to regulate the Kingdom's cybersecurity market by outlining and endorsing the related legislation.In a statement to "Petra," NCSC head, Bassam Maharmeh, said one of the center's key measures focuses on issuing Cybersecurity Services Licensing System, which would "effectively" contribute to strengthening and supporting Jordanian companies to enter the cybersecurity market.Maharmeh added that the system would help improve these services and ensure their potential to compete regionally and globally, which would help these companies enter neighboring countries' markets and achieve growth and sustainability.Maharmeh affirmed NCSC seeks to enhance the private sector's role in planning and participating in drawing up national cybersecurity-related policies and strategies, as a "major" participant and contributor to the center.The center, he noted, is concerned with developing and approving policies, strategies, standards and controls in the cybersecurity field, adding that the private sector plays an "important and active" role in the legislative and strategic areas and participates in decision-making.Additionally, he said the center is currently granting approvals to companies wishing to work in the cybersecurity market, indicating that Cybersecurity Services Licensing System will be implemented after the Cabinet's approval, as the regulation is currently in its final stages to enter into force.