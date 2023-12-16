LIVE UPDATES: 'Enough Is Enough': Anger After Israel Kills Al Jazeera Journalist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: As Israeli attacks continued across Gaza Strip killing and injuring Palestinians, friends and colleagues paid tribute to Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abudaqa, the cameraman killed while reporting at a school in Khan Younis.

The Palestinian representative to the UN said“enough is enough” after the the Al Jazeera cameraman was left to bleed out. The father of four is the 59th Palestinian journalist and media worker to be killed since October 7.

Meanwhile protests took place in parts of Tel Aviv after Israeli military announced that it had mistakenly killed three Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Images on Israeli television showed large crowds gathering and blocking a main street in the city.“I would say that he [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] is responsible for everything that is happening ... that happened, and is still happening,” protester Ilana Zeffren told Reuters.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[10:30am Doha Time] Funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Samer ongoing in Gaza

The latest images and videos from Samer Abu Daqqa's funeral show his body being lowered into the ground and put to rest in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Dozens of people are in attendance, including journalists, to pay respect.

Al Jazeera Media Network says it holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.



QF's Awsaj Academy hosts event to aid education in Palestine

QF's Qatar Academy Doha students raise QR20m for Palestine Palestine emerge winners at Education City Stadium

Read Also

[9am Doha time] Shelling intensifies – Khan Younis under unceasing bombardment

As countless families and relatives bury their dead in Gaza, medical staff are struggling to save those still living but suffering terrible wounds from Israel's indiscriminate attacks.

Efforts to rescue survivors from beneath the rubble of bombed buildings have become a nightmare, and each morning, new horrors and new tragedies are revealed following the overnight strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

[8am Doha time] Red Sea shipping disrupted

Global shipping lines Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announced they were halting voyages through the Red Sea following attacks on vessels by Yemeni rebels.

Yemen's rebels struck a cargo ship in the Red Sea on Friday, causing a fire on deck, the latest in a spate of near-daily attacks in the commercially vital waterway.

The rebels later said they fired missiles at two other ships in the Red Sea.