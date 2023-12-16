Helen Flanagan Still Wearing Scott Sinclair Engagement Ring After David Haye Throuple Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Actress Helen Flanagan is still wearing her engagement ring from her relationship with Scott Sinclair - despite splitting from her footballer ex-fiance last year.

Former 'Coronation Street' star Helen, 33 and Scott, 34, went their separate ways in July 2022 after 13 years together and share three children - Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie, reports co.

In a series of sweet Instagram snaps with her youngest on Thursday, however, Helen's diamond was there for all to see as she cradled the youngster in a mirror selfie.

Helen captioned her post: "My beautiful snotty toothy little gremlin. Mamas boy (sic)". It comes after the actress reportedly joined former boxer David Haye in his latest 'throuple' with Sian Osbourne.

As per co, after signing up for a dating app earlier this year, Helen recently revealed her attempts to find a new man have failed dramatically as she shared an hilarious video on TikTok.

The clip saw Helen introduce "the men of 2023" to her followers - a list of past dates in her phonebook she had saved as "too obsessed with their dog" and "Ruined my mental health".

Since then, however, Helen posted a cryptic quote to Instagram in which she hinted she was "falling in love" again. Reports soon emerged that she'd been given Sian's blessing to go on a string of dates with David, who she met when the pair starred on I'm A Celebrity together in 2012. In May the three attended a boxing after party at London's Ovo Arena, with onlookers describing exchanges between Helen and David at the time as "flirty".

A source said: "Helen reconnected with David earlier this year. They got on like a house on fire and have been messaging a lot since. Helen and Sian have also met and hit it off straight away. Helen's a very open-minded person and all three got on well. Helen has had some difficult dating experiences since becoming single but is really enjoying David's company.”

