Al Sadd, Al Arabi Gear Up For ESL Tie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd will aim to extend their lead in the Expo Stars League standings when they face off against Al Arabi in the rescheduled Week 6 match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, tomorrow at 7:30pm.

While a win will make Al Sadd the first team to cross the 30-point mark this season, last season's runners-up Al Arabi can jump a spot higher if they secure full points. With both teams hailed as top contenders, the encounter promises to be exciting.

Al Sadd, currently perched at the league summit with 28 points, will try to make use of the showdown to further fortify their position at the top and widen the gap between themselves and their nearest competitors, Al Gharafa, who trail by four points.

Following last week's impressive show against Al Duhail, where they emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline, Al Sadd enter tomorrow's match brimming with confidence.

On the opposing side, Al Arabi hold the seventh position with 13 points, making this encounter a golden opportunity for them to enhance their rankings.

Both teams feature an exceptional lineup of players capable of delivering impressive performances.

Al Sadd will highly rely on the attacking prowess of Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah, Qatar's Akram Afif and Hassan Al Haydous as well as Ecuadorian Gonzalo Plata, among other talented strikers.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi will bank on the skills of Syrian star Omar Al Somah, Tunisian Yousef Msakni, Brazil's Rafinha Alcantara and Italy's Marco Verratti and others to make a major impact.

Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik and his Al Arabi counterpart, Younes Ali, both known for their tactical skills, will aim to make use of their players effectively as the stage is set for a strategic battle that promises maximum entertainment for the fans.