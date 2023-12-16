Kingdom's Garment Sector Sales Picked Up Recently, Says Allan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -Head of Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate, Sultan Allan, described the sector's current commercial activity in the local market as "fair" and better than previous periods of 2023.In a statement to "Petra," Allan said the sector's sales were affected by the recent weather conditions, which contributed to stimulating market activity, amid a large abundance of various goods.Allan added that decline in the citizens' purchasing power and conditions facing people of Gaza Strip were reflected on the sector's activity, despite the price stability, which declined by a rate ranging between 3% and 5% on some items.He pointed out that the Kingdom's attire imports for the current winter season are estimated at about JD90 million, compared to JD14 million for footwear, indicating that these numbers are "approximate."On the other hand, Allan stated that merchants made in-kind donations through "Gaza in Our Hearts" campaign, in coordination with Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), amounting to $3.06 million, in support of Gaza people, who suffer the most horrific brutal Israeli aggression.In this context, he noted a total of 558,000 pieces were donated to Gaza from Jordanian garment and footwear merchants working in the Kingdom and abroad in China, Turkey, Vietnam and Cambodia.The sector, which is the Kingdom's largest commercial sector, has approximately 11,000 establishments countrywide and employs 63,000 direct workers, the majority are Jordanian, while there are 180 garment and footwear brands operating and investing in the local market.