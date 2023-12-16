Batik Air Rolls Out Flights From Malaysia To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 16. The Indonesian airline Batik Air has begun operating flights from Malaysia to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The first flight on the route Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent - Kuala Lumpur was carried out on December 15.

Regular flights on this route will be carried out on Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 aircraft once a week on Fridays.

The airline intends to boost flight frequency in the future and is also considering expanding its route network in the region.

Batik Air is an Indonesian airline based in Jakarta that operates scheduled passenger flights both within and outside of Indonesia. It is a subsidiary of Lion Air, a low-cost carrier.

Tashkent, as previously said by Lion Group Chief Strategy Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, is a true hidden treasure, distinguished by its rich history, distinct culture, and exceptional hospitality.