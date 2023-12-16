SOCAR Trading Eyes Joining Platts MOC For Asia APAC LNG

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. SOCAR Trading, a
trade arm of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, has expressed
interest in participating in the Platts Market on Close assessment
process for Asia APAC LNG paper, Trend reports via Platts.
Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, will consider
information from the entity in the assessment process for the Asia
APAC LNG paper, subject at all times to adherence to Platts
editorial standards.
Platts will publish all relevant information from Socar Trading
SA accordingly.
Platts welcomes all relevant feedback regarding MOC
participation.
Established in December 2007 and headquartered in Geneva, SOCAR
Trading operates as the marketing arm of SOCAR. Initially mandated
to market Azerbaijani oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block and
other Azerbaijani fields, the company has since expanded its
presence with five principal sales offices in global trade hubs
such as Geneva, London, Singapore, Dubai, and Houston, complemented
by several representative offices.
As the central hub for SOCAR Trading operations, Geneva oversees
the company's diverse activities. Singapore serves as the
second-largest office, facilitating the sale of Azerbaijani oil to
the east and engaging in various product trades, fostering ongoing
partnerships with Asian collaborators. The Dubai office focuses on
business development in the Gulf and East Africa regions.
