Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 344,820

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 344,820 troops in Ukraine (+930 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 16, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,720 tanks (+14 over the past day), 10,667 armored fighting vehicles (+13), 8,100 artillery systems (+1), 920 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,710 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+11), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,238 unmanned aerial vehicles (+12), 1,190 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,609 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on the night of December 16, 2023, Ukrainian forces intercepted 30 enemy combat drones over the country's territory.