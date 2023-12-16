Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 83 Times, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 15, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 83 times, having fired 483 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Thirty-six Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An administrative building and health facility were hit.

Following Russian attacks, four people received injuries.