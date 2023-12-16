No Russian Missile Carriers Spotted In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., December 16, 2023, one Russian warship was remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“One enemy warship is remaining in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov,” the report states.

Four Russian warships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr-type missile carriers with up to 16 missiles on board.

A reminder that, on the night of December 16, 2023, Ukrainian forces intercepted 30 enemy combat drones over the country's territory.