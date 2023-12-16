(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) One of 2024's Must Read Children's Story Books Is "Good Guys Vs. the Bad Guys" by Author Lynda Williams

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2023) - Lynda Williams, author of Love Your Melanin Within and Meet My Friends from Space, continues to entertain and educate with her latest children's book, Good Guys Vs. the Bad Guys . This insightful story introduces children to healthy habits in an engaging format that will keep them smiling and laughing while they learn.







Book cover of Good Guys Vs. the Bad Guys

Good Guys Vs. the Bad Guys introduces young children to the idea of nutrition and maintaining a balanced diet in an age-appropriate way. The storyline also shows how healthy eating requires thought and making responsible choices. By the end, readers will understand how to identify junk foods and keep the "bad guys" from taking up too much of their plate.

Unlike titles that address nutrition from a purely nonfiction perspective, Good Guys Vs. the Bad Guys makes learning enjoyable by teaching key concepts through storytelling. Although this book is intended for children ages 5 to 7, it can easily be read by families or classrooms with mixed age groups.

While writing, Williams drew upon her experiences as a mother and a food service industry veteran. She hopes her work will inform future generations and help them make healthy choices as they grow.

Good Guys Vs. the Bad Guys and Williams's other works are available for purchase on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

Lynda Williams is the prolific author of over a dozen children's books. After working in the food service industry, she was inspired to write and share the many stories she wishes she could have shared with her now-teenage daughter. Williams currently lives and writes in Philadelphia, PA.

