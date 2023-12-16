Kuwaiti Oil Price Up USD 1.78 To USD 78.95

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went up USD 1.78 to reach USD 78.95 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 77.17 on Thursday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude oil dropped six cents to stand at USD 76.55 pb, while West Texas crude went down 15 cents to reach USD 71.43. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.