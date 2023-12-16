Gynecology And Obstetrics Specialist Op.Dr. Sultan Buğday Said Genital Aesthetics Make Women Happy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gynecology and Obstetrics Specialist Op. Sultan Buğday said that genital aesthetics increases a woman's self-confidence

İZMIR, BAYRAKLı, TüRKIYE, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gynecology and Obstetrics Specialist Op. Sultan Buğday said that genital aesthetics increases a woman's self-confidence and makes her feel much happier in her relationship with the opposite sex.Gynecology and Obstetrics Specialist Op. Sultan Buğday gave information about genital aesthetic methods. Genital Area Bleaching, Barbie Vagina Aesthetics, Anorgasmia Treatment, Vaginal Dryness Treatment, Labiaplasty, Vaginoplasty, Vulvar Filling, Perineoplasty, Clitoris Aesthetics (Clitoral Hudoplasty), Orgasm Vaccination, Genital Area Filling, VAginal Anti Aging, Mons Pubis Aesthetics.Genital Area WhiteningThe aesthetic appearance of the vaginal area depends on many factors. Color equality is one of them. The vagina may be darker than normal due to birth control pills, waxing or structural reasons. Ideal appearance; It is an equal, light-coloured and shiny appearance in every part of the vagina.Barbie Vagina AestheticsThe logic behind Barbie Vagina Aesthetics is to combine Labioplasty and Vulvar filling. With labiaplasty, the inner lips are shortened and brought to the required size, the outer lips are filled with oil or hyaluronic acid, and a baby vagina appearance is achieved. When the patient closes her legs, full outer lips are visible, but inner lips are not visible. This image is called Barbie Vagina.Anorgasmia TreatmentIn women, the inability to orgasm despite sexual stimulation or having an orgasm too late is defined as "anorgasmia".Contrary to popular belief, the problem of anorgasmia does not only affect women; It also affects family unity and bonds between couples. While women are negatively affected by this situation, loss of self-confidence may also occur. In addition, marriages and relationships are negatively affected as sexual problems may occur between spouses due to anorgasmia.Vaginal Dryness TreatmentIn recent years, laser and vaginal PRP treatments have been used to treat vaginal dryness, especially in menopausal women. In particular, the PRP method stimulates the cells in the vagina and makes the vagina younger and more moist. PRP liquid contains nourishing and rejuvenating factors produced by the body.In recent years, treatments such as radiofrequency, laser and vaginal PRP have been used to treat vaginal dryness, especially in menopausal women. In particular, the PRP method stimulates the cells in the vagina and makes the vagina younger and more moist. PRP liquid contains nourishing and rejuvenating factors produced by the body.LabiaplastyLabiaplasty is an aesthetic operation that involves correcting deformities in the inner lips of the vagina. It is also applied to the outer lips when needed.Although this procedure, whose name is derived from the Latin word labia meaning "lip", is known for its aesthetic aspects, its functional contribution to health is undeniable.Labioplasty (Inner Lip - Outer Lip Aesthetics) is the most commonly performed procedure among genital aesthetic operations all over the world and in our country. In this surgery, sagging, enlarged, shrunken and darkened vaginal inner lips are generally corrected by surgical intervention.How is Vaginoplasty (Vagina Tightening) Done?Vaginal tightening surgery is the process of narrowing the vaginal canal by removing the tissues surrounding the vaginal canal as necessary and ensuring the normal positions of the adjacent organs. In vaginal tightening surgery, the vagina is completely narrowed down to the cervix. It never returns to its previous shape after surgery. In this procedure, the length of the vagina does not shorten, so the depth of sexual intercourse does not change. These surgeries are relatively bleeding-free and are performed in a completely controlled and gentle manner. Surgeries performed for vaginal tightening do not have any significant risks. Vaginal tightening surgery is a simplified form of standard gynecological surgical procedures called rectocele repair.Vulvar FillerGenerally, with age, skin tissue gradually loses its resistance and firmness. This situation also affects the genital area in women. After the age of 40, the fatty tissue inside the vulva melts and becomes indistinct, and over time, sagging occurs due to the effect of gravity. This condition causes a wrinkled, sagging, sunken appearance on the outer (large) vaginal lips.It is possible to eliminate this condition, which disturbs women greatly, causes loss of self-confidence and creates various problems, with a non-surgical method.Thanks to the application of vulva filler, also known as genital area filler injection, the undesirable appearance on the outer lips can be eliminated in a short time.PerineoplastyIn some cases, the 'episio', also known as 'birth incision', made during normal birth may not heal well. In this case, bad-looking birth stitch scars may cause some problems in women's sexual life and may cause problems in terms of genital aesthetic appearance. Correction and erasure of birth stitch marks can be done by some surgical and non-surgical methods.What is Clitoris Aesthetics?Clitoris aesthetics, also known as clitoral hoodoplasty, is a gynecological aesthetic operation performed to make the skin covering the clitoris smaller in length and width and gain an aesthetic appearance. In clitoris aesthetic surgery, the area where the operation is performed is the skin fold above the clitoris. The clitoris is never interfered with. The skin covering the clitoris has been given many names in medicine and among the public. These are like clitoral hood, prepuce, and freckles. It is also known as clitoris cosmetic surgery or freckle reduction surgery among the public.Excessive clitoral skin folds can cause the external appearance of the vagina to look ugly. This can make a woman feel worse and can sometimes be seen through tight clothing. Some women have such a fold of skin over their clitoris that the clitoris is too far down. In such cases, exposing the clitoris by removing excess skin with this operation increases sexual pleasure.

