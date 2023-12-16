Stripe Integrates With Giddy To Fund Self-Custody Wallets

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Giddy, a self-custody smart wallet, makes significant strides by integrating Stripe, a leading payment provider. This integration marks a significant step in simplifying the process of buying cryptocurrencies directly from the Giddy mobile app, heralding a new era of accessibility and convenience in the crypto space.

The collaboration between Giddy and Stripe is more than just a technical upgrade. It bridges the general public to the world of cryptocurrencies . By introducing an expanded array of fiat-to-crypto purchase options, this integration serves as a user-friendly gateway into digital currencies. The primary aim is to dismantle barriers and democratize access to cryptocurrency investments.

For Giddy users, this integration is significant. With Stripe now a selectable option for crypto purchases, funding a self-custody crypto wallet becomes a frictionless experience. This new feature supports diverse payment methods, including bank transfers, credit cards, and even Apple Pay®, ensuring users can choose the best option.

Adding to its impressive roster of features, Giddy is set to launch native support for the Bitcoin network . This expansion extends Giddy's innovative multi-factor private key solution to the world's most renowned cryptocurrency. This development is significant, considering the platform already supports Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Polygon networks, with plans to include more. There is no word on supporting the Lightning Network, though.

Security is paramount in cryptocurrencies, and Giddy's smart wallet is at the forefront of secure technology. The wallet's standout feature is its multi-factor private key solution, which divides a user's private key into several encrypted shares. These shares are linked to hardware and software solely controlled by the user, ensuring that the wallet remains secure and recoverable even if a part of the key is lost or compromised.

Beyond security, Giddy is committed to making cryptocurrency easy and accessible for everyday users. Its user-friendly mobile app serves as a one-stop shop for all crypto-related activities. Users can purchase, send, trade, earn, and even shop using cryptocurrencies , all within a single application.