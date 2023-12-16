Sip And Celebrate

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec16 (IANSlife) The clink of glasses, the laughter of loved ones, and the exquisite aroma of holiday delights filling the air. From timeless classics with a festive twist to avant-garde creations that capture the essence of the season, our cocktail recipes are designed to add a touch of magic to your celebrations. Whether you're hosting an intimate family gathering or a glamorous New Year's Eve bash, our recipes are sure to be the highlight, creating memorable moments that linger long after the festivities have concluded.

As the air becomes infused with the spirit of joy and celebration, Diageo introduces a curated collection of sensational cocktail recipes tailored exclusively for the enchanting occasions of Christmas and New Year. Let's raise our glasses to a season filled with warmth, laughter, and the perfect pour. Cheers to making this Christmas and New Year truly extraordinary!

EAT DRINK REPEAT

Ingredients:

60ml Black And White Scotch Whisky60ml Fresh Orange Juice A Few Mint Leaves 30ml Cranberry Juice Soda Water for Top Up15ml Lime Juice

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Orange Slice and Mint Sprig

Method:

In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubesGarnish and serve

Pairing recommendation: A Black & White Cocktail is a perfect match for large platters. So, go ahead and pair with your favourite kabab platter and get the party started.

JOHNNIE FESTIVE HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label 30ml Ginger Juice 20ml Honey 15ml Lime Juice Soda Water

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Ginger slice/ Ginger Candy

Method:

In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over lots of ice cubes Garnish and serve

Pairing recommendation: A nice festive call for this delicious highball paired with Mutton Boti Kebab.

BLACK COFFEE TWIST

Ingredients:

45 ml Black Dog 1 cup Black Coffee 3 star anise 3 cloves Cinnamon stick 30 ml sugar syrup

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick and Orange Zest

Method:

Pour black coffee into a pan heat it, add spices and sugar syrup cook on low heat for some time. Strain it into a coffee mug. Add 45 ml of Black Dog and garnish it with cinnamon stick and orange zest.

KAAPI MARTINI

Replace your Vodka with Godawan 01 in your espresso martinis and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Godawan 01 Rich & Rounded – 50 mlCoffee / Cold brew – 40 mlBrown sugar / Honey – 20 ml

Method:

Shake well / or blend it with ice and served it your choice of glassware, Coupe or On the rocks with cacao powder / Coffee beans / Nutmeg, Choice is yours.

NOT A COSMO

Ingredients:

Smirnoff- 60mlStrawberry crush- 30mlTriple secLime juice-10mlGarnish- Strawberry or orange twist

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a shaker and shake well and pour over ice in a martini glass

CHICAGO SMASH

Ingredients:

Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 50mlOrange juice: 30mlLime juice: 15mlSugar Syrup: 15mlOrange ChucksBasil Leaves

Method:

Crush orange chunks and basil leaves in a glassAdd Bourbon, orange juice, lime juice, sugar syrup and ice with soda and crushed ice

