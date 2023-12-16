K'taka Man Projects Wife As Widow, Honey Traps Industrialist

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 16 (IANS) The Special Wing of the Central City Crime Branch (CCB) here has arrested four individuals, including a married couple, on charges of honey trapping an industrialist.

The investigation revealed that the husband had portrayed his wife as a widow and sent her with an industrialist to trap him and extort money.

The arrested individuals are identified as Khaleem, Sabha, Obed Rakeem, and Ateeq. Khaleem and Sabha, a married couple, attempted to trap Atiullah, an industrialist.

Khaleem introduced his wife Sabha as a widow to Ateeulla and asked him to take care of her.

Soon, Atiullah and Sabha developed physical intimacy.

She asked the victim to accompany her with an Aadhar card to book a hotel room in RR Nagar locality. When Atiullah entered the hotel room, the accused barged in and demanded Rs 6 lakh from him to keep his affair secret from his family.

The CCB police received information while the accused were creating a scene and raided the hotel.

The sleuths caught the accused red-handed and took them into custody.

Police suspect that the accused may be involved in a series of honey trapping and extortion cases.

The FIR is being filed at RR Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway.

