‘Bigg Boss 17’: Salman Khan Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Non-Committal' Contestant

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen questioning housemate Munawar Faruqui's decision-making abilities and called him a "non-committal" contestant of 'Bigg Boss 17'.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman spoke about Munawar's gameplay, labeling it as 'boring' and tagging him as a 'non-committal' contestant.

He then went on to speak about his decision-making abilities, pointing out what he perceived as overconfidence. Salman also asked him to show a bar graph of his journey, however later the superstar said that there have been no ups and downs as his line has only been straight and uneventful.

After the episode with Salman got over, Munawar was seen going to the washroom and crying. His close friend Mannara Chopra came to him and said that she would like to talk about it whenever he would want.

In the past week, Munawar became the first house captain of the season. As soon as he was crowned, he went on to change the rooms of the contestants and divide the common ration equally in all the rooms.

--IANS

