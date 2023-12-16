Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai Look Back At 40 Years Of ‘Hero’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Director Subhash Ghai and actor Jackie Shroff are celebrating 40 years of 'Hero' on Saturday. While the director called it a symphony of emotions, Jackie reflected on his journey.

The actor also took to his Instagram to share a video with snippets from the film. He wrote in the caption:“From Dust to Star #Hero #40years”.

He said:“The journey from 'Hero' to now has been incredible. I'm grateful for the love and support from fans throughout these 40 years. It's a special film that holds a special place in my heart.”

“It catapulted me into stardom and forged a timeless bond with the audience. Working with Subhashji was like embarking on a cinematic journey where every frame held a piece of magic. Subhashji didn't just direct 'Hero'; he sculpted an emotion, a connection that transcends time. I am eternally grateful to him,” he added.

Subhash Ghai said: "Mukta Arts is a canvas for storytelling, and 'Hero' was the brushstroke that painted our cinematic legacy. Mukta Arts was born out of a deep-seated passion for storytelling, a commitment to crafting narratives that go beyond entertainment. 'Hero' isn't just a film; it is an emotion that continues to connect with people on a profound level. The grand debut of Jackie Shroff, the mesmerising choreography by Saroj Khan and the soulful music – each element contributed to the symphony of emotions that the audience experienced."

The film marked the debut of Jackie Shroff in a lead role and established him as one of the leading stars of Bollywood. The film is remembered for its music and its narrative.

