UK Mps Raise Concerns Over Indian-Origin Samir Shah As BBC Chair: Report

London, Dec 16 (IANS) A cross-party group of British MPs have expressed concerns over the appointment of Indian-origin TV executive Samir Shah as the next BBC chair, according to a media report.

The 71-year-old will be in charge of upholding and protecting the BBC's independence and ensuring the broadcaster fulfils its mission to inform, educate and entertain.

Ahead of his formal appointment, Shah appeared in front of a House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Select committee on Wednesday, the BBC News reported.

While the committee agreed that Shah was "appointable as chair", they questioned whether he had the necessary "strength and character" to challenge BBC executives.

"We were disappointed that Dr Shah was not willing to express a view on fundamental principles, such as board level interference in the BBC and other bodies and on political impartiality," the MPs report said.

The report added that Shah "did not sufficiently demonstrate the strength and character that is needed to challenge the executive leadership of the BBC".

The MPs said they had "serious reservations" about his willingness to offer his opinions and insight on some of the most fundamental issues facing the corporation.

At the committee hearing, Shah was asked about his opinion of allegations that a BBC board member had attempted to interfere in editorial matters. Although the BBC is politically independent, its Chairperson is appointed by the government.

The House of Commons Committee is allowed to question candidate for the top BBC post, and it operates separately from the government.

Shah will succeed Richard Sharp if the government goes ahead with his appointment.

Sharp resigned earlier this year after breaking rules over dealings with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of his appointment.

Shah has worked in TV for more than 40 years, starting at London Weekend Television in 1979, BBC reported.

Since then, he has held positions as the BBC's head of television current affairs, and later went on to head the corporation's political journalism across radio and television. In 2007, he was appointed as a non-executive director on the BBC Board.

Shah is currently chief executive of Juniper, an independent production company, which supplies programmes to the BBC, as well as other organisations including Channel 4, Netflix and National Geographic.

